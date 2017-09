"As I have continued to say, inaction is not an option, and I sincerely hope that Senators Graham and Cassidy have found a way to address the Obamacare crisis," President Trump said in a statement.

The last-gasp plan aims to get rid of subsidies and mandates under the Affordable Care Act, and instead give block grants to states to help make coverage affordable.

Related tickers: UNH, AET, ANTM, CI, HUM, WCG, CNC, MOH, GTS, HQY, QHC, HCA, THC, UHS, LPNT, CYH, HCP, SEM