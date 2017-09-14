Busy day for central banks

The Swiss National Bank has held interest rates unchanged, but reduced its growth forecast and said the franc remains "highly valued."

The focus now turns to the Bank of England, which is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold at 0.25%.

There could also be more dissenting votes in favor of a hike as inflation pulls further away from the central bank's target, and the wording of the latest statement will be closely watched.

