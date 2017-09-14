FlitWays announces distribution partnership with Sky-Tours

FlitWays (OTCPK:FTWS) announced a new distribution partnership with Sky-Tours.

This distribution partnership will exploit FlitWays' inventory including 220 cities, 400 airports, and 20,000 drivers by over 3 million travelers annually over the Sky-Tours platform. Travelers will be able to pre-book transfers that fit their travel needs.

FlitWays' Director of Growth, Zacky Hamraz, commented, "This partnership will enable all travelers of Sky-Tours the convenience to add ground transportation booking alongside the rest of their itinerary. We are excited to be partnered with a company like Sky-Tours. We are continuing our expansion plans and making FlitWays available to the leading travel resellers to leverage our innovative platform and global driver supply network."

Press Release