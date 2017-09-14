New CFO for Xunlei Limited

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) appointed Mr. Eric Zhou as its Chief Financial Officer effective September 18, replacing. Mr. Tao Thomas Wu, who tendered his resignation as the CFO for personal reasons.

Mr. Chen Lei, Xunlei’s Director and Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are pleased to welcome Mr. Eric Zhou as our new CFO. We believe Eric’s extensive expertise in finance and global capital markets will greatly contribute to Xunlei’s development. On behalf of Xunlei, we appreciate Tom for his significant contribution and dedication to the Company over the past four years as CFO. We wish him every success for the next stage of his career.”

Most recently, Mr. Zhou served as an interim CFO at ChinaCache International Holdings Limited.

Press Release