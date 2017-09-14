Pulse Beverage acquires distribution in the high growth all Natural and Organic Food segment of the Grocery Industry

The Pulse Beverage Corporation (OTCQB:PLSB) has begun to ship their Natural Cabana Coconut Waters to SunRidge Farms operating in Santa Cruz County, California.

These products will be distributed to their Northern California Natural and Organic grocery store clients.

Robert Yates, CEO of Pulse, said, "SunRidge Farms has asked to partner with us to provide their customers with our fully natural and organic Natural Cabana Coconut Waters. We produce these products with no added sugars, and because of our harvest to container cycles, we believe that we have the best tasting and healthiest product in the market. We are pleased that SunRidge Farms has recognized our brand as fitting into their product strategy and welcome them to the Pulse Beverage (OTCQB:PLSB) family of distributors."

Robert Yates also said, "The natural and organic beverage category is showing the fastest growth in the country and with great grocery brands such as Whole Foods and Sprouts leading the charge, we believe that our Natural Cabana products will be very popular with today's health conscious consumer. We look forward to announcing additional wins in this category in the near term."

Press Release