Tenet does not see a buyer for the whole company - RBC

In a note, RBC Capital Markets says Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) does not expect to find a buyer for the entire organization considering the high degree of leverage.

The ambulatory business is likely the most attractive either as an outright sale or a spinoff once Tenet attains full ownership (currently 80%), but potential suitors may be put off by the presence of one highly dominant customer (Tenet).

HCA may be interested in certain markets, but unlikely interested in entire hospital portfolio.

Any deal will be complex and require time to execute.

THC is up 12% premarket on average volume.

Source: Bloomberg

Previously: WSJ reports Tenet mulling sale; shares up 15% after hours (Sept. 13)