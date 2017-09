Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Ultragenyx (NASDAQ:RARE) upgraded to Outperform by Wedbush.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) price target raised to $10 (186% upside) by RBC Capital Markets citing pending FDA action date on contraceptive patch Twirla by year-end. Takeover possible if approved.

Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK) downgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) downgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) downgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) price target lowered to $12 (196% upside) from $15 by Stifel after Q4 results.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) rated Buy with a $5 (317% upside) price target by Maxim Group.

