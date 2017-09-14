Autoliv to evaluate potential business split

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) announces that its board has instructed management to conduct a strategic review of its operating structure and evalaute a plan to create separate companies of its two current business segments.

A plan to divide the companies into a passive safety business and electronics business is up for consideration.

The 2020 targets for the passive safety business as a standalone entity are to surpass $10B sales, increase its current market share to 45% from 39% to 45% and reach an operating margin of around 13%.

A 2025 target for the electronics business is to surpass $6B in sales.

ALV +9.14% premarket to $123.60.

Source: Press Release