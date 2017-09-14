Futures steady after new record close

U.S. stock index futures are showing little change, signaling the market may catch its breath after another round of records.

Readings for a consumer price index and weekly jobless claims are due at 8:30 a.m. ET, with economists forecasting a 0.3% rise in the inflation gauge for August and 300K claims.

Oil is up 1% at $49.81/bbl, gold is steady at $1328/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat 2.19%.

