Car registrations soar for PSA Group

PSA Group (OTCPK:PUGOY, OTC:PUGOF, OTCPK:PEUGF) car registrations +79% to 136,906 units in August, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

Overall EU registrations +5.6% Y/Y to 856,047 units in August. Double-digit gains in registrations were recorded in Spain and Italy during the month, while the U.K. saw a 6.4% decline in registrations. Registrations in Germany were up 9.4%.

PSA market share: 15.2% vs. 8.9% a year ago.

PSA YTD registrations +8.5%.

Results include the Peugeot, Citroen and DS brands.

EAMA release (.pdf)