Samsung, LG invest $30M in OLED company

Samsung’s (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) investment arm and LG Display (NYSE:LPL) are investing $30M in Cynora, a German OLED company.

Cynora uses thermally activated delayed fluorescence (TADF) technology and currently works on creating a high-efficiency organic emitting material for OLED displays.

Cynora plans to commercialize its first product, a “blue” emitting material belonging to the most sought-after class in the OLED market, by year’s end. Additional products in other colors will come to market in 2019.

Samsung was rumored as the only OLED supplier for Apple’s newly launched iPhone X and production and supply issues led to the device’s launch date delay

In July, LG announced plans to invest $7B in a stronger push into the OLED production market.

Previously: Was Apple behind LG Display’s $7B OLED push? (July 26)

Previously: LG Display ramps up OLED production to take on Samsung (July 25)