BP, partners to pay Azerbaijan $3.6B to extend ACG contract

BP and Azerbaijan's government sign a contract extending a production sharing deal for the country’s giant Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli oilfields until 2050; the existing deal had been due to expire in 2024.

The deal between the BP-led consortium and Azeri state energy company SOCAR will include a one-time $3.6B payment to the government to continue developing the giant ACG offshore fields, the largest in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian basin.

SOCAR increases its share under the new contract to 25% from 11.65%, while BP's share declines to 30.37% from 35.8% but will remain the operator; shares of other companies in the consortium also will be reduced, including Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Statoil (NYSE:STO) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to a respective 9.57%, 7.27% and 6.79%.

Oil production at ACG totaled 14M metric tons in H1 2017, or 585K bbl/day, down from 16M metric tons a year earlier.