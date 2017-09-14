Glaukos to outline growth strategy at investor day, lowers guidance

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) will provide an overview of its growth strategy and market opportunity, update progress of its innovative pipeline products and revise 2017 net sales guidance during its Investor Day in New York City today.

Key Pipeline Developments

iDose Travoprost: The company will provide an overview of the preliminary efficacy and safety results from the U.S. Investigational New Drug Phase II clinical trial involving 154 patients to evaluate two models of the iDose delivery system with different travoprost elution rates, compared to topical timolol maleate ophthalmic solution, 0.5%. Preliminary results showed that both models of the iDose Travoprost are currently achieving an approximate 8 mm Hg reduction in mean IOP in the cohort of patients followed through nine months postoperative. In addition, the preliminary study results showed a favorable safety profile for iDose Travoprost, with no incidents of hyperemia reported.

The Phase II iDose Travoprost trial design calls for subjects to be followed through three years. Glaukos expects to review the iDose Travoprost results with the FDA in Q4 and to commence Phase III trials in early 2018.

The company will announce plans to pursue U.S. FDA approval of iStent infinite, a three-stent trabecular bypass standalone solution for refractory open-angle glaucoma patients. In the fourth quarter of 2017, the company expects to submit an Investigational Device Evaluation filing with the FDA, with plans to conduct a one-year clinical study of approximately 65 subjects, followed by a 510(k) submission.

The iStent infinite will be targeted for patients whose IOP is uncontrolled by maximal medication therapy or incisional surgeries such as trabeculectomies or tube shunt implantation. An international case series of 30 subjects – including 27 with prior trabeculectomies – showed that three trabecular bypass stents implanted in a standalone procedure provided a 52% reduction in mean IOP to 13.7 mm Hg at 12 months postoperative. Over the same one-year period, subjects achieved a 77% reduction in the mean number of topical medications used, to 0.43 postoperative vs. 1.83 preoperatively.

The company is lowering its guidance for third quarter and full year 2017 net sales to a range of $38M to $40M and $155M to $160M, respectively (previous guidance: $41M to $43M and $162M to $167M, respectively). The revised guidance reflects the company’s current assessment of certain transitory impacts to iStent procedure volumes, including commercial carrier reimbursement, recent hurricanes and reimbursement changes in Australia, together with less transitory factors, including new MIGS competition entering the market.

The company will host its Investor Day meeting today in New York City, beginning at 8 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the meeting, including slide presentations, will be available on the Glaukos website at http://investors.glaukos.com.