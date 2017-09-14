JPMorgan's 'Gandalf' agrees with his boss on bitcoin

"Cryptocurrencies cannot be reliably valued and they have significant ‘tail risk’ that could come in the form of a regulatory ban," writes Marko Kolanovic, JPMorgan's global head of quantitative and derivatives strategy ('Gandalf' and 'Half-Man, Half-God' are among his nicknames).

"Moreover, the whole cryptocurrency market exhibits some parallels to fraudulent pyramid schemes ... While we don’t know whether the price of cryptocurrencies will go up or down in the near-term, the history of currencies, governments and financial fraud tells us that the future for cryptocurrencies will likely not be bright."

Related tickers: COIN, OTCQB:BTCS, OTCPK:BTSC, OTCQX:GBTC, OTCPK:GAHC, OTC:ARSC

Previously: Dimon: Bitcoin a fraud (Sept. 12)