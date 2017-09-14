Volkswagen European car registrations rise 3%

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) car registrations +2.8% to 229,326 units in August, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

Overall EU registrations +5.6% Y/Y to 856,047 units in August. Double-digit gains in registrations were recorded in Spain and Italy during the month, while the U.K. saw a 6.4% decline in registrations. Registrations in Germany were up 9.4%.

Volkswagen market share: 25.4% vs. 26.1% a year ago.

Volkswagen YTD registrations +2.6%.

Results include the Volkswagen, Audi, Skods, SEAT, Porsche and other brands.

EAMA release (.pdf)