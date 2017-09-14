Xtandi/ADT combo extends survival in late-stage prostate cancer study

Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMF)(OTCPK:ALPMY) and U.S. commercialization partner Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announce positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating XTANDI (enzalutamide) plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) compared to ADT alone in patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The study met its primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically valid increase in metastasis-free survival (MFS) compared to ADT.

On a preliminary basis, the safety profile was consistent with earlier studies.

The companies plan to discuss the data with global regulatory authorities to potentially expand XTANDI's label.

XTANDI is currently approved in the U.S. for metastatic CRPC.