Bloomberg: BASF bidding for Bayer's seed assets in strategy shift

BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) is bidding for a package of seed and chemical assets that Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) must divest as part of its planned $66B takeover of Monsanto (NYSE:MON), Bloomberg reports.

BASF, whose strategy has been to focus on its core expertise in chemistry and was continuing to develop fungicides and crop-protection chemicals, now sees Bayer's antitrust-driven asset sales as an opportunity to penetrate the seed market, according to the report.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) and Syngenta (NYSE:SYT) also are competing for Bayer's canola, cotton and soybean seed varieties, as well as the Liberty herbicide system, which could be valued at more than $5B combined, the report says.