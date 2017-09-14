Office Depot names Jerri Devard Chief Marketing Officer

Office Depot (NYSE:ODP) appointed Jerri DeVard as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer and will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Gerry Smith.

"Jerri has tremendous insight and experience leading global marketing efforts for world-class consumer brands, with a proven record of delivering business results while acting as a change agent,” said Gerry Smith, chief executive officer for Office Depot, Inc. “We are excited to welcome Jerri to Office Depot as her leadership and fresh perspective will be instrumental in driving a more integrated omnichannel marketing approach that builds brand loyalty and positions the company for growth. I look forward to partnering with Jerri in building the new Office Depot."

Previously, DeVard was the senior vice president and chief marketing officer for The ADT Corporation.

Press Release