Fiat European car registration rise 10%

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) car registrations +9.8% to 52,662 units in August, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

Overall EU registrations +5.6% Y/Y to 856,047 units in August. Double-digit gains in registrations were recorded in Spain and Italy during the month, while the U.K. saw a 6.4% decline in registrations. Registrations in Germany were up 9.4%.

Fiat market share: 5.8% vs. 5.6% a year ago.

Fiat YTD registrations +9.5%.

Results include the Fiat, Jeep, Alfa Romeo, Lancia and Chrysler brands.

EAMA release (.pdf)