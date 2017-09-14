Nucor upgraded to Buy at Citi on attractive valuation

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) +1.4% premarket after Citigroup upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $65 price target, citing what it sees as a disconnect between NUE’s lackluster share price and the underlying fundamentals of the sector.

U.S. steel prices in key products such as HRC, bars and rods appear well supported given significant lags to global pricing, Citi says; for example, U.S. rebar is now cheaper than Chinese and European rebar.

Citi remains neutral on the broader steel sector (NYSEARCA:SLX) due to end-market risks from slowing auto markets and peaking rig counts; the firm rates NUE, Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) and Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) at Buy, AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) at Neutral and U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) as a Sell.