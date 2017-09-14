Surmodics' SurVeil DCB successful in feasibility study

A feasibility study, PREVEIL, assessing Surmodics' (NASDAQ:SRDX) SurVeil drug-coated balloon (DCB) in patients with symptomatic peripheral artery disease (PAD) due to de novo lesions of the femoral and popliteal arteries met its primary endpoint at month 6. The data were presented at the Vascular Interventional Advances (VIVA) conference in Las Vegas.

The six-month results were generated from 13 patients. The average lesion length was 56 mm. The safety endpoints were achieved in all patients, including primary patency of 100%.

Enrollment in a pivotal study, TRANSCEND, comparing SurVeil DCB to Medtronic's (NYSE:MDT) IN.PACT Admiral DCB in patients with PAD in the upper leg will commence in Q4.