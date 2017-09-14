Bon-Ton Stores announces $19M sale-leaseback deal

Bon-Ton Stores (NASDAQ:BONT) announces that it entered into an agreement for a $18.9M sale-leaseback transaction for a location in Roseville, MN.

Upon completion of the sale, Bon-Ton will lease the property for a 20-year initial term with the option to extend the term for four additional successive periods of five years at market rents.

The company says proceeds from the transaction will be used to repay outstanding debt.

"This sale-leaseback transaction unlocks additional capital, enabling us to repay debt and enhances our overall liquidity position," says CEO William Tracy.

