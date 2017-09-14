Uber self-driving cars reach 1M miles

Axios reports that Uber’s (Private:UBER) self-driving cars have logged 1M miles of travel in autonomous mode in the past 2.5 years.

The mileage includes passenger trips and testing since the company opened the Advanced Technologies Group to tackle autonomous vehicles.

Uber began offering passenger rides in self-driving cars last year in Pittsburgh and recently expanded the program into Tempe and San Francisco, where competitor Lyft announced its own passenger test program last week.

The mileage is difficult to compare to other programs since companies in this emerging space like to keep the details quiet.

Uber acquired self-driving truck start-up Otto to push deeper into the market but the acquisition also brought along a trade secret theft lawsuit from Google’s Waymo.

