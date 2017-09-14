CACI won $173M task order

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) was awarded a task order worth $173M, to perform modeling and simulation systems development of sensor and imaging systems for the U.S. Army’s Night Vision and Electronic Sensors Directorate (NVESD).

CACI will assist in developing and deploying technology enhancements that increase the Armed Forces’ reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition capabilities to keep pace with emerging threats and support overseas operations.

Ken Asbury, CACI’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI is proud to continue our partnership supporting the Night Vision and Electronic Sensors Directorate’s mission of delivering vital reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities to our military men and women. As asymmetric warfare remains a reality around the globe, we are more dedicated than ever to advancing solutions and technologies that give our Armed Forces an operational advantage under any and all conditions.”

Press Release