Air fares in the U.S. fell 3.2 Y/Y in August to mark the second straight month of pricing weakness, according to data compiled by the Bureau of Transportation Services.

Fares were down 1.0% M/M in August on an unadjusted basis.

Hopper.com forecasts that U.S. air fares will bottom out this October at an average fare of $216, down from their peak of $258 in June.

BTS data

