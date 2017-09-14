More analysts weigh in on possible Tenet sale; shares ahead 6% premarket

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) is up 6% premarket on robust volume on the heels of a report that it is evaluating strategic alternatives, including an outright sale.

Sampling of comments from sell-siders:

Mizuho's Sheryl Skolnick: sees $25 price tag for THC, 3% dilution for HCA. Antitrust likely to be an issue (NEUTRAL/$14).

Deutsche Bank's Chris Rigg: Private equity buyer makes more sense. Divestment of Conifer would not be a good value generator since it would eliminate a major contributor to cash flow. Outpatient unit USPI would be left as standalone company.

Baird's Whit Mayo: Potential USPI sale is a "synthetic poison pill" because it creates channel conflict for any obvious strategic buyer (OUTPERFORM/$23).

Suntrust's David Macdonald: Non-hospital assets more valuable - generate almost 40% of non-GAAP EBITDA. Number of public suitors limited though (HOLD/$16).

Source: Bloomberg

Previously: WSJ reports Tenet mulling sale; shares up 15% after hours (Sept. 13)