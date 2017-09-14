Push from 'It' benefiting AMC Entertainment

RBC Capital says it senses a shift in investor sentiment toward AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) following a breakout box office performance from It.

The firm also thinks some of the fears over the narrowing of the premium VOD window are overblown. RBC keeps an Outperform rating on AMC.

AMC execs talked shop yesterday at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference. Highlights from the presentation included the potential for AMC to increase its pace of buybacks and for it to introduce a subscription service.

Source: Bloomberg

