Berkshire Hathaway adds a sell-side fan

JPMorgan's Sarah DeWitt initiates coverage on Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) with an Overweight rating and price target (on A shares) of $315K, or 17% upside from yesterday's close.

Berkshire's largest businesses, says DeWitt, enable the company to generate earnings and value faster than the broader markets over time. She expects The Oracle to remain in charge for another decade, but any selling pressure due to his departure would be a buying opportunity.

DeWitt thinks Greg Abel - who runs Berkshire's utility business - would be the most likely successor to Buffett.