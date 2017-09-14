CBS takes aim at Disney with plans for streaming sports

Looking at striking while the streaming iron is hot (and the Worldwide Leader is not), CBS will take on ESPN with plans for a streaming sports network.

It will be much more focused on news and scores, CEO Les Moonves says, speaking at Goldman Sachs' Communacopia conference. "I'm turning on ESPN (NYSE:DIS) a lot and seeing people yelling at each other."

It takes him 20 minutes on ESPN to get to whether his team won, he says. "On our sports network, you won't have to wait for news."

Moonves also took aim at ESPN's plans to roll out streaming next year or later: He pokes at Disney saying his company didn't need to spend a "zillion dollars" on BAMTech to make streaming sports happen. The company's existing streaming service, CBS All Access, has been steadily building subscribers with an offering that includes live local TV.

The new sports service will start out on ad support but work toward a dual-revenue stream with subscriptions, he says.