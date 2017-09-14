Jones Energy +13% as shareholder calls for strategic alternatives

Jones Energy (JONE) skyrockets higher at the open after shareholder Q Investments calls on the company's board to immediately start a process to explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the company.

Q Investments says it will run its own slate of directors at Jones's upcoming annual meeting unless the company "takes definitive steps."

Q says its affiliates directly hold a 5.7% stake in Jones via equity or shares convertible into equity with an additional 9.4% through swaps, for total exposure of 15%-plus of the company's common shares on a fully diluted basis.