A splitting trend in the auto supplier sector

The auto supplier sector is on watch after Autoliv (ALV) says it's considering a plan to split its business in two. The new development follows Delphi's decision to separate its powertrain businesse with a spinoff.

RBC Capital think other companies will feel some pressure from investors to make a similar move amid the electrification push in auto. Magna International (MGA), Tenneco (TEN) and Lear (LEA) top the RBC list.

As for Autoliv, share have rocketed to a 52-week high of $127.58 and might not be done yet.

