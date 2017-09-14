Morgan Stanley: Amazon can get half of Whole Foods shoppers into Prime

Morgan Stanley reiterates its Overweight rating and $1,150 price target on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) but offers some forecasts for Amazon Prime and the recently acquired Whole Foods.

Analyst Brian Nowak estimates that 38% of Whole Foods customers aren’t current Amazon Prime subscribers, which gives the company about 5M more households to reach with the program. Nowak expects Amazon to convert half of those customers to Prime membership.

Nowak’s predictions for Whole Foods include 12% annual sales growth through 2022 and achieving a 3.3% share of the U.S. grocery market in the next five years, up from 2.1% expected at the end of 2017.

