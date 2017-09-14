Stocks slip from record highs

Stocks pull back from record levels in early trading after data showed a jump in inflation last month, raising the possibility of tighter monetary policy from the Fed; Dow flat, S&P -0.1% , Nasdaq -0.4% .

European markets are mostly lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.9% after the Bank of England said tightening may need to happen sooner than the market currently expects, Germany's DAX -0.2% and France's CAC flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei settled -0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.4% .

In the U.S., most sector are trading in the red, with the top-weighted tech sector ( -0.6% ) the weakest group, while energy ( +0.6% ) again leads the way, extending its week-to-date gain to 3.4%.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower, sending yields higher for the fourth straight session; the 10-year yield is up by a basis point at 2.20% while the two-year yield is up 2 bps at 1.37%.