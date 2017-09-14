Catabasis to present data from extension phase of DMD med edasalonexent in early October; shares up 8%

Thinly traded nano cap Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB +7.6% ) adds to its recent up move on a healthy 6x surge in volume. Shares have rallied 28% since August 24.

The company will present 24- and 36-week data on edasalonexent in boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy at the 22nd International Congress of the World Muscle Society in France on Wednesday, October 4.

Edasalonexent, a small molecule inhibitor of a protein called NF-kB, has Orphan Drug, Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease status in the U.S. and Orphan Drug status in Europe.