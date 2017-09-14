U.S. crude clears $50/bbl for first time in five weeks

U.S. crude oil hits $50/bbl for the first time in five weeks, extending yesterday's strong gains after forecasts for stronger oil demand by the International Energy Agency; energy stocks (XLE +1% ) open strong as WTI currently +1.5% at $50.05/bbl after gaining 2.2% yesterday.

WTI popped above its 200-day moving average level of $49.55 earlier in the session, a level it had not breached on an intraday basis since Aug. 10.

Brent crude now +0.9% at $55.69/bbl for its highest since April, after rising 1.6% on Wednesday.

The gains followed an IEA report which raised its estimate of 2017 world oil demand growth to 1.6M bbl/day from 1.5M bbl/day.

