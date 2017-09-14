AstraZeneca to sell remaining rights anesthetic portfolio to Aspen for up to $766M

AstraZeneca (AZN +0.1% ) inks an agreement with Aspen Group to sell the remaining rights to seven anesthetic products for an upfront payment of $555M and up to $211M in performance-based milestones through November 2019. AZN will continue to manufacture and supply the products for a transition period of up to five years.

The seven drugs are: Diprivan, EMLA, Xylocaine/Xylocardi/Xyloproct, Marcaine, Naropin, Cabrocaine and Citanest.

Under the terms of their original June 2016 deal, Aspen acquired the ex-U.S. rights to the portfolio for an upfront payment of $520M and up to $250M in milestones plus double-digit royalties. Aspen will no longer pay royalties under the new contract, expected to close in Q4.

AZN's 2017 financial guidance remains as is.

