Felsenthal named editor-in-chief at Time

Time Inc. (TIME -0.2% ) has named Edward Felsenthal the 18th editor-in-chief of its flagship brand.

Felsenthal succeeds Nancy Gibbs, who stepped down from the post Tuesday after holding it for four years.

He's been Time's digital editor since 2013, and so has played a key role in the company's digital transformation over the past few years. He worked to implement a new structure with multiple digital hubs across the company, and along the way video production increased tenfold in the past four years.

He also was founding executive editor of The Daily Beast, which launched in 2008.