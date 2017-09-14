Morgan Stanley sorts out Latin America food stocks

Morgan Stanley dives into the Latin America food and beverage sector. In general, the firm expects improved pricing power to lift margins, although market expectations are seen as too high in Brazil.

The MS team says it prefers food names exposed to Mexico or the U.S. "We also tend to favor names that are less exposed to big changes in commodities/FX," reads the analyst note. "On the other hand, we would avoid names that are trading well above historical multiples that have a strong recovery of Brazil baked into current estimates," warns the firm.

Morgan Stanley's individual picks are listed below.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX, OTCPK:FMXUF) is rated at Overweight. Price target potential +21%.

Gruma (OTC:GMKYY, OTC:GPAGF, OTC:GMKKY) is rated at Overweight. Price target potential +12%.

Bimbo (OTCPK:GRBMF, OTCPK:BMBOY) is rated at Equalweight. Price target potential -1%.

Arca Continental (OTCPK:EMBVF, OTCPK:EMBVY) is rated at Equalweight. Price target potential +3%.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) is rated at Equalweight. Price target potential -5%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) is rated at Underweight. Price target potential -4%.

Embotelladora Andina (AKO.A, AKO.B) is rated at Undeweight. Price target potential -12%.

Grupo Lala (OTCPK:GRPBF, OTC:GLSDF) is rated at Underweight. Price target potential -1%.