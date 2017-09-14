Daiichi teams up with MD Anderson to accelerate new leukemia therapies

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF) inks a multiyear collaboration agreement with cancer center MD Anderson aimed at accelerating the development of novel therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

The partnership will focus on clinical trials assessing several compounds in Daiichi's pipeline with multiple agents in combination regimens. MD Anderson will conduct Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies that will incorporate translational work, including the exploration of new biomarkers, in addition to preclinical studies related to new agents aimed at known resistance mechanisms to existing therapies.

Financial terms are not disclosed.