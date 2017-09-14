Mortgage rates hold at 2017 lows, Freddie Mac says

Average mortgage rates remain unchanged from last week's YTD low, according to the latest weekly survey from Freddie Mac.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.78% for the week ending Sep. 14, unchanged from last week, and the 15-year fixed averaged 3.08%, also the same as the previous week; last year at this time, the 30-year and 15-year fixed rates averaged a respective 3.50% and 2.77%.

Freddie's chief economist says rates may move higher following sharp gains this week in the 10-year Treasury yield.

ETFs: XHB, ITB