OncBioMune cancer vaccine candidate successful in early-stage study; shares up 59%

Thinly traded nano cap OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:OBMP +59.1% ) jumps on a 6x surge in volume in response to its announcement of positive results in a Phase 1a clinical trial assessing cancer therapeutic vaccine candidate ProscaVax in patients with recurrent prostate cancer with increasing prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels.

The study met its primary endpoint of no dose-limiting adverse events 30 days post-final vaccination in 20 patients who received a six-dose vaccination regimen. No serious adverse events were observed either.

At median follow-up of 31 months post-final dose, 64.3% (n=9/14) of evaluable patients experienced increased PSA doubling time, suggesting slower tumor growth. 80.0% (n=12/15) of patients who completed the protocol showed an increased immune response to PSA as determined by assay.

ProscaVax is a combination of prostate cancer-associated PSA, interleukin-2 (IL-2) and granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF).

The company plans to advance ProscaVax into Phase 2 development.