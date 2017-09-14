Apple Face ID may recognize only one face; new charging case coming in Dec.?

TechCrunch reports that Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Face ID feature will only work with one registered face at the time of the product’s launch.

Touch ID allowed users to store up to five fingerprints to allow access for family members or others who might need to use the phone occasionally.

The option to add more faces to Face ID could come in the future.

Inclusion of Face ID, and the lack of Touch ID, set iPhone X apart from previous models and could prove to be a deciding factor for potential buyers.

Meanwhile, MacPrime says Apple will release its wireless charging case for AirPods in December. The case will cost $69.

If the launch schedule holds true, the charging case will debut around the same time as the HomePod smart speaker.

