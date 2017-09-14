Vivendi appealing Italy ruling that it controls Telecom Italia

France's Vivendi (VIVHY -0.5% ) is filing a formal notice with Italy's government saying that it exercises "management and coordination" over Telecom Italia (TI -1.2% ), but doesn't control the telecom, contrary to a regulator's ruling that it does have control.

Regulator Consob has ruled that Vivendi, TI's biggest shareholder with 24%, has de facto control of the company.

Control is a key legal distinction for Italy, whose government can begin exercising special "golden" powers in such an instance.

Italy would then impose conditions or even veto decisions that it considers a threat to national interests.

Meanwhile, TI is looking at several options for its Sparkle unit, another political football. Rome would like to keep Sparkle in Italian hands since its submarine cable network transmits trans-Atlantic information.

Sparkle could be sold or become a separate entity inside of TI that would remain under Italian leadership.