BP's Dudley says Azeri oilfield contract extension profitable at current prices

BP (BP +1.3% ) CEO Bob Dudley says his company's extension of an oil production sharing deal in Azerbaijan by 25 years is profitable at current oil prices.

“Breakeven is below the current price of oil [$55/bbl Brent]... it is competitive in our portfolio, most certainly," Dudley says after the BP-led consortium and Azerbaijan signed a deal to continue developing the giant ACG offshore fields until 2050.

The complete terms of the contract, which include cutting BP's stake in the project and a one-time $3.6B payment to the Azeri government, are not disclosed.

The fields produce 585K bbl/day, accounting for 75% of Azerbaijan’s oil output, but production is expected to rise as the partners could invest as much as $32B over the next 32 years.

Dudley also expects oil prices to hold at $50-$60/bbl, without big spikes up or down, saying “It was always going to take quite a while for stocks to come down. But for the OPEC and non-OPEC producer agreement, from everything we see, there is broadly compliance in place and stock levels are coming down."