Explosive growth for MoviePass

MoviePass announces that it surpassed over 400K paying monthly subscribers in the past 30 days.

The $9.95 movie subscription service had ~20K subscribers on August 14.

MoviePass projects that it will acquire at least 2.5M additional paying subscribers during the next twelve months and sees retaining at least 2.1M subscribers at the end of that period.

Reaction to the MoviePass introduction has been mixed in the exhibitor sector, although at least analysts sees a net benefit.

"I think it’s positive for the industry," notes B. Riley's Eric Wold on the development.

For the moment, MoviePass is paying full cost to exhibitors for the movie tickets.

"Though expensive for the company in the short-term, it’s a significant benefit and more convenient for customers. With MoviePass, there’s no movie ticket prices to think about -- going to the movies will become an everyday experience rather than an occasional treat," says MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe.

Source: Press Release