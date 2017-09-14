Ashford Prime updates on Irma damage

The company's Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas resort received some damage, and insurers and Ashford (AHP -0.5% ) are at work assessing the extent. The property represents 6.3% of Ashford's LTM hotel EBITDA. It's currently accepting reservations for stays beginning in January and has about 80 guest rooms currently open for those helping in the recovery effort.

Ashford's Pier House Resort & Spa Key West also sustained damage which is being assessed. It represents 7.5% of hotel EBITDA. The property is accepting reservations and has resumed limited operations.

