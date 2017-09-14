Reuters: Brazil to take longer to define Eletrobras privatization model

Brazil’s government may take until December to define a privatization model for state-controlled power company Eletrobras (EBR -0.9% ), Reuters reports, citing three government sources.

One of the sources says the government has not yet decided who will conduct a key study on EBR’s assets, market value, debt and other indicators, including the government’s projected stake after the privatization, according to the report,.

Brazil’s energy minister had said earlier this week that the privatization model could be ready as early as this month.