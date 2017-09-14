Pound adds to gain as Carney talks rate hikes

Speaking to the press following the Bank of England's policy meeting this morning (no change to rates, but a hawkish statement), Governor Mark Carney says rates may need to go higher in coming months.

The weak pound (NYSEARCA:FXB), he says, is helping to boost the inflation rate. This just in: Since bottoming at about $1.19 late last year, the pound has moved in a straight line higher to the current $1.3380 ( up 1.3% today ) - that's stronger than its pre-Brexit vote level.

The FTSE today is lower by 1% .

ETFs: EWU, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR

