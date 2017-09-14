Australia relaxes media ownership rules; News Corp. pleased

Australia has relaxed its media ownership laws -- a move supported by Rupert Murdoch and News Corp (NWS, NWSA) that would enable that company's takeover of Ten Network, despite a bid for Ten in the interim by CBS (CBS -2.4% ).

The changes remove the "two out of three" rule that prohibits organizations from owning all three major media (TV, newspaper, radio) in a given city. TV networks will also be able to extend their reach of the population beyond a previous 75% cap.

It means that Lachlan Murdoch and Bruce Gordon can launch a full counter to the A$201M CBS bid for Ten. That bid was put on hold amid a court challenge from Murdoch and Gordon.

Overall it will likely lead to more consolidation and a more unified fight for advertising with Google and Facebook, though “I‘m not sure it really makes any difference now as the horse has bolted,” says Morningstar's Brian Han.

