South Africa places controversial new mining charter on hold

South Africa’s mining charter is on hold until mid-December, as the mineral resources minister says he will not implement new rules until a judgment is issued on a challenge brought by the Chamber of Mines, the body which represents the country's mining industry.

The mining charter could require miners operating in South Africa to permanently raise stakes held by black shareholders to 30% or more within a year; an earlier charter set the level at 26%, but the latest version would require miners to increase stakes up to the new limit even after previous black investors have sold out.

Relevant tickers: OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCPK:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, AU, GOLD, GFI, HMY, SBGL